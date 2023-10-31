National Unity Day: Why do we celebrate it? Know in 5 points

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL To remember his contribution, an 182-meter-high statue of his was installed in Gujarat in 2018

The birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who is called the architect of India's unity, is on 31st October. He is also called the Iron Man of India because of his steely courage. On this day National Unity Day is celebrated across the country to honor Sardar Patel. After India's independence, he played an important role in the integration of Princely States into India and merged more than 550 princely states into the Union of India. Sardar Patel became the first Home Minister of India. But do you know the history and significance of National Unity Day? Read further about its history and significance.

Important five points to note about National Unity Day

1. History of National Unity Day

In 2014, the Modi government announced to celebration of Sardar Patel's birth anniversary as National Unity Day. Patel was a supporter of a united and strong India and this sentiment can be seen in his actions.

2. Importance of National Unity Day

National Unity Day reminds us of the struggles and sacrifices made by Patel and other activists to unite the country. It promotes the spirit of 'unity in diversity' and emphasizes the importance of maintaining national integrity.

3. Grand Statue of Unity on 143rd birth anniversary

To remember his contribution, an 182-meter-high statue of his was installed in Gujarat in 2018. This statue was named the Statue of Unity. On the 143rd birth anniversary of Sardar Patel, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Statue of Unity near the Narmada River in Gujarat.

4. Patel's contribution to the India-Pakistan War of 1947

It is noteworthy that Vallabhbhai Patel has played a very important role in the history of India. He is remembered for his contribution to the freedom struggle, the struggle the country faced after independence. He played a vital role in the unification of the princely states and the India-Pakistan war of 1947.

5. How he got the title of Iron Man of India?

Let us tell you that Sardar Patel achieved the incredible feat of convincing almost every one of the 565 self-governing princely states that had freed themselves from British rule, to join the Union of India. For his commitment to the national unity of the newly independent country, Sardar Patel was also given the title of - Iron Man of India.

