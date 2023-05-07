Samyukta Kisan Morcha to hold protests in wrestlers' support, security beefed up at Delhi borders

Follow us on Image Source : PTI. Tight security arrangements near Jantar Mantar ahead of Samyukta Kisan Morchas farmers demonstration in support of wrestlers protesting against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in New Delhi.

Wrestlers protest: Security was beefed up at Jantar Mantar in the national capital today (May 7) after Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) announced that it will hold nationwide protests including in Delhi in support of the protesting grapplers. Wrestlers have been protesting at Jantar Mantar for over 10 days demanding the arrest of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Singh and his sacking from the post in the light of allegations of sexual harassment by the wrestlers.

According to an SKM statement on Saturday (May 6), on Sunday several leaders of the organisation from Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh will visit the protest site at Jantar Mantar and extend support to the protesting wrestlers. Notably, SKM had spearheaded the year-long farmers' protest on the borders of the national capital against the now-repealed farm laws.

Security beefed up at Singhu Border:

Ahead of the farmers' call to protest in favour of wrestlers at Jantar Mantar, the Delhi Police have put barricades at the Singhu border and have also stationed soil-laden dumpers to deal with any untoward incident. A large number of police personnel have been deployed at the Singhu Border, and the police have made several rows of barricades.

Farmers from Punjab and Haryana are expected to join the wrestlers' protest at Jantar Mantar. "Precautionary measures have been taken by the police to deal with any untoward situation. We want to maintain a law and order situation," the police said. A source said that it has been done to take prompt action.

In case if the border has to be closed suddenly, the dumpers can be placed in front and the road will be blocked. "Since a large number of tractors and other vehicles are expected to arrive, it will be a challenge for the police to stop them, and so all these preparations are being made," the source said.

Though the police have put barricades, the traffic is smooth at the Singhu Border. The police are keeping an eye on everyone entering Delhi. Singhu border is on National Highway 44, which connects Delhi with Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir, and hence if the farmers reach here by tractors, it can lead to a massive traffic and law and order situation.

Politicos on wrestlers protest:

On Friday, Haryana Home and Health Minister Anil Vij extended his support to the protesting wrestlers near Jantar Mantar. Speaking to ANI, the Haryana Home minister said he had complete sympathy and support for the protesting wrestlers. He even assured the grapplers that he was willing to mediate and hold talks with the government on their behalf."This entire matter is now being addressed at the highest level. Since I have also been a sports minister, my sympathies and support are with the protesting wrestlers. If they want me to meditate and talk to the government, I am willing to do so," Vij said.

Moreover, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Friday (May 5) said the Delhi Police was conducting an unbiased investigation against the wrestling federation chief and were working to meet the demands of the protesting grapplers.

"A demand had been put forward to form a committee and a panel was constituted. Two FIRs have also been registered by Delhi Police and Supreme Court also gave its verdict. Delhi Police is conducting a fair investigation," the Union Minister said. The Union Minister said that free and fair elections of the Wrestling Federation of India have been taken into consideration and that the Indian Olympic Association is working towards it.

On Wednesday, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha met the protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar.On April 23, Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshee Mallik returned to the protest site at Jantar Mantar, claiming that six women wrestlers, and a minor, filed a sexual harassment complaint against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh at Connaught Place Police Station but Delhi Police did not register an FIR. The protesting grapplers also demanded that the Sports Ministry make the findings of the Oversight Committee public.

Delhi Police filed two FIRs on April 28 following the notice by the Supreme Court.Earlier this year, prominent wrestlers came forward to lead a protest against the WFI chief, following which the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports announced the formation of an 'oversight committee' to probe allegations against the WFI, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and some coaches. The protesting wrestlers have made it clear that they won't move until they get justice and Brij Bhushan is removed as the WFI chief and put behind bars.

