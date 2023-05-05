Follow us on Image Source : ANI Wrestlers' protest: Delhi Police records statements of 7 women players in cases against WFI chief

Wrestlers' protest: In connection with the cases registered against Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, Delhi Police recorded the statements of seven women wrestlers on Friday.

An official said they have recorded the statements of the wrestlers and an investigation is underway. The incidents mentioned in the FIRs allegedly took place between 2012 and 2022 at different places, including abroad.

Earlier on April 28, Delhi Police registered two FIRs in connection with sexual harassment allegations levelled by the women wrestlers against Singh.

According to police, one of the cases against him was registered under IPC sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment), and 354D (stalking), while the other was registered under section 10 of the POCSO Act.

DCW chief visits wrestlers' protest site

Earlier on May 4, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chairperson Swati Maliwal was spotted with the wrestlers at the protest site at Jantar Mantar in Delhi.

However, Maliwal claimed that she was not allowed to meet the wrestlers on Wednesday night. She alleged that the Delhi police pushed her and forcefully dragged her to a car which took her to the police station, while she was trying to meet the wrestlers.

"I tried to meet the wrestlers on Wednesday. However, I was not allowed by the Delhi police to meet the wrestlers. Delhi police personnel pushed me. They forcefully dragged me into a car and brought me to the police station," Maliwal further alleged.

Maliwal hits out at Delhi police

Further, Maliwal also slammed Delhi police for not arresting the apex wrestling body chief and BJP MP Brij chief Bhushan Singh against whom charges of sexual exploitation have been levelled by ace wrestlers.

Ace wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, Sakshee Mallikh and other top grapplers were continuously protesting against sexual harassment charges against the WFI chief; they are demanding the arrest of Brij Bhushan.

On Wednesday, the Indian Olympic Association president PT Usha arrived at Jantar Mantar where the wrestlers have been staging a protest for the last 11 days demanding that action be taken against the WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is facing allegations of sexual harassment.

About Wrestlers' protest

Three months ago prominent wrestlers came forward to lead a protest against the WFI Chief, the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports announced the formation of an 'oversight committee' to probe allegations levelled against the WFI and its chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and other coaches. The committee was tasked with submitting a report on the issue to the ministry.

The wrestlers launched a fresh protest in April. On April 30, Delhi Police registered two FIRs against WFI president Singh over allegations of sexual harassment and exploitation of female wrestlers by him. Top Indian grapplers such as Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, and many other wrestlers are involved in the protest against the WFI chief.

