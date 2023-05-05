Sourav Ganguly breaks silence on wrestlers' protests, says let them fight their battle | Watch Video

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Sourav Ganguly (file photo)

Former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly gave his take on the wrestlers' protests on Friday. In a press conference, he expressed he is not completely aware of what is going on and he hopes that the matter gets resolved.

"Let them fight their battle. I don't know what's happening there, I just read in the newspapers. In the sports world, I realised one thing that you don't talk about things you don't have complete knowledge of," Ganguly said.

Wrestlers including Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, and Sakshi Malik renewed protests against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh who has been accused of sexual harassment and intimidation. The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) is yet to complete its probe into the allegations while the government-formed oversight panel's findings have not been made public as yet.

Frustrated with the three-month-long wait, the wrestlers returned to Jantar Mantar to resume their agitation on April 23, and also approached the Supreme Court, demanding the arrest of the Brij Bhushan.

Earlier, PT Usha expressed her disappointment with the decision of protests by the wrestlers.

"Our feeling is that for sexual harassment complaints, IOA has a committee and athletes' commission. Instead of going to the street (again), they should have come to us, but they have not at all come to IOA," Usha told reporters.

Asked if the IOA would reach out to the wrestlers since they are adamant that they would not leave the protest site until their demands are met, Usha said, "Thoda toh discipline hona chahiye (there should be some discipline). Instead of coming to us, they have gone straight to the streets. It's not good for the sport."

