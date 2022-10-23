Saharanpur: Around 750 madrasas registered with district administration, says government survey

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Saharanpur: Around 750 madrasas registered with district administration, says govt survey.

According to reports, 754 madrasas are registered with the district administration. Of which 664 runs up to fifth grade, 80 are up to eighth grade, and the remaining 10 madrassas are class 10 bound.

Last month, the Uttar Pradesh government started the process of conducting a survey of Islamic education institutions.

According to the government order, the survey will be on the basis of 12 aspects. The teams of officials for the Madrasas survey have been constituted by District Magistrate (DM) as per government order.

Earlier, the UP government declared to conduct a survey in unrecognized madrassas to ascertain information on the number of students, teachers, curriculum, and its affiliation with any non-government organization.

The survey of unrecognized Madrasas is conducted to ensure the basic facilities of the students of Madrasas.

Danish Azad Ansari Minister of State for Minority Welfare, Muslim Waqf and Waqf Department has informed that the order also holds to give maternity leave and child care leave to women employees working in madrasas in the light of the rules applicable in the Department of Secondary Education and Basic Education.

All the District Magistrates (DMs) in Uttar Pradesh have been issued instructions regarding the survey. The government has also ordered holding a survey of unrecognized madrassas by October 5.

The teams will constitute officials of the Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA), and District Minority Officers. Once the survey is conducted it has also been instructed to hand over the report to the Additional District Magistrate (ADM) after which ADM will present the consolidated statements to the District Magistrates (DMs).

Moreover, it has been ordered that in case of a disputed management committee or in case of the death of any employee in an aided Madrassas, a post-facto approval for appointment by the principal Madrassas and District Minority Welfare Officer in the dependent quota of the deceased and the existence of a valid management committee has to be sought.

