Sadhguru shares new video after brain surgery, says 'On the road to recovery'

Spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev on Monday shared a post on social media a week after recently undergoing brain surgery. He had suffered 'life-threatening' bleeding in the skull following which he underwent surgery at the Indraprastha Apollo Hospital. He has now shared a video of himself in a hospital room.

Sharing the video on Instagram he wrote, "Sadhguru on the road to a speedy recovery in New Delhi." In the video the founder of Isha Foundation can be seen sitting on a hospital bed and reading a newspaper with a large patch on his skull.

The video went viral a few minutes after being shared and has garnered 2.5 lakh likes. Several users wished him a steady recovery.

Earlier, the Isha Foundation had revealed that the leader is recovering well and making steady progress.

The Isha Foundation also shared a post giving an update on the health status of the leader. It read, "Sadhguru is recovering well and making process. We are extremely grateful for the outpouring of love and support."

In an Instagram story posted on Wednesday (March 20), Sadhguru's daughter Radhe Jaggi wrote, "For those asking, Sadhguru is doing well and recovering quickly."

Indraprastha Apollo Hospital said in a statement on Wednesday (March 20), "The surgery was carried out on March 17 to remove bleeding in the skull. Sadhguru was weaned off the ventilator post surgery."

The 66-year-old spiritual guru is the founder of the Isha Foundation and has launched campaigns such as 'Save Soil' and 'Rally for Rivers' for environment conservation.

