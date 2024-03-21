'Doing well and recovering quickly': Sadhguru's daughter shares health update after emergency brain surgery

Follow us on Image Source : X/SADHGURU JAGGI VASUDEV Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev

Sadhguru health update: Spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, who underwent an emergency brain surgery, is doing well and recovering quickly, said her daughter Radhe Jaggi on Wednesday. Sadhguru was suffering from a "life-threatening" bleeding in the skull.

Messages wishing for a speedy recovery flooded in from all quarters for the spiritual leader after news broke that he underwent emergency brain surgery.

Sadhguru’s daughter shared an update on her father’s health. Radhe Jaggi wrote on Instagram Story, “For those asking, Sadhguru is doing well and recovering quickly.”

Sadhguru shares video from hospital bed

Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, who is the founder of the Coimbatore-based Isha Foundation, underwent an emergency brain surgery at a private hospital in Delhi on Sunday. Sadhguru also shared a video on social media platforms from his hospital bed.

"The Apollo hospital neurosurgeons cut through my skull to try and find something but found nothing — totally empty. So they gave up and patched it up. Here I am in Delhi with a patched-up skull but a damaged brain," he said in a lighter vein.

PM Modi speaks to Jaggi Vasudev

Several celebrities posted messages on social media wishing him a speedy recovery. The 66-year-old spiritual guru is the founder of the Isha Foundation and has launched campaigns like 'Save Soil' and 'Rally for Rivers' for environment conservation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke to Vasudev and wished him a speedy recovery. "Spoke to @SadhguruJV Ji and wished him good health and a speedy recovery," PM Modi wrote on social media.

Responding to the Prime Minister's wishes, Sadhguru wrote back, "Beloved Pradhan Mantri ji, I should not be a concern to you. You have a nation to conduct. Overwhelmed by your concern, on my way to recovery. Dhanyavad (Thank you)."

Jaggi Vasudev's health condition

Vinit Suri, the hospital's senior consultant neurologist who led the team of doctors that attended to Sadhguru, said he had faced a "life-threatening situation". "He has actually done extremely well, much beyond our expectation... He is now extremely well, he is back to his normal self... all his brain, body vital parameters are normal," Suri said.

He had been suffering from severe headaches for the last four weeks. Despite the severity of the pain, he continued with his normal daily schedule and social activities and even conducted the Maha Shivaratri function on March 8, the hospital statement said. The headache worsened by March 15, when he consulted Dr Suri over the phone, it said.

Suri immediately suspected a subdural haematoma and advised an urgent MRI, it added. The spiritual leader underwent a brain MRI on the same day, and it revealed massive bleeding in the skull.

"There was evidence of a chronic bleed of three to four weeks duration as well as fresh bleeding that had occurred within a duration of 24 to 48 hours," the statement said.

Sadhguru was advised immediate hospitalisation and appropriate medication schedule adjustment, but he had important meetings and events scheduled for March 15 and March 16, it said, adding he completed the meetings with the support of pain medication.

On March 17, he developed a decline in his level of consciousness, and weakness in the left leg, and was admitted to the medical facility under the care of Dr Suri. The CT scan revealed a marked increase in brain swelling and a decision was taken to operate, it said.

Sadhguru was managed by a team of doctors comprising Dr Vinit Suri, Dr Pranav Kumar, Dr Sudheer Tyagi and Dr S Chatterjee and underwent an emergency brain surgery on March 17 to remove the bleeding in the skull, the statement said.

