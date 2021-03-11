Image Source : PTI Sadhguru Mahashivratri 2021 Event LIVE: When, where to watch

Sadhguru Mahashivratri 2021 Event LIVE: Isha Yoga Center is hosting the Mahashivratri 2021, one of the largest and most significant sacred festival nights in India with restricted entry due to Covid-19 protocols. For the first time, participants will largely join the event online and those visiting the Centre will have to undergo thermal screening, wear mask, carry sanitiser, and follow social distancing.

Sadhguru tweeted, "#Mahashivratri – the Night of Shiva. An Immense & Intense celestial phenomenon unsparing in its benevolence. A night that offers you the possibility of connecting to the very Source of Creation. May you soak in the Grace of #Adiyogi. –Sg Live 6 PM IST."

Watch LIVE:

