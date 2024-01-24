Rohit Pawar, grandnephew of NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, appears before ED in SCB money laundering case

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rohit Pawar

Rohit Pawar (38), a grandnephew of NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and MLA from Karjat-Jamkhed, on Wednesday, appeared before the ED for questioning as part of its money laundering probe into the alleged Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank (MSCB) scam. The Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank money laundering case stems from an August 2019 FIR of the Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing. The ED had raided Baramati Agro's premises, a company Rohit Pawar owned, and some linked entities on January 5 in Baramati, Pune, Aurangabad and some other locations.

Expecting a huge show of strength by the NCP workers the police have tightened the security around the ED office.

ED has picked up the wrong person: Rohit

Rohit Pawar on Wednesday said, "I am carrying all the files and documents that the agency had asked for. I will answer all the questions of ED and will support them. The ED officials are just doing their work, I don't have anything against them. I am ready to support them in every possible way. If all this is done to put pressure on me, they have done this experiment on the wrong person. I am not scared of anyone. I don't think they are going to arrest me but we will fight..."

Satyameva Jayate: Supriya Sule

As NCP-Sharad Pawar faction leader Rohit Pawar is being questioned by ED, NCP working president Supriya Sule says "Investigation must be transparent and fair. I have full faith in the ED and I am sure they will hear Rohit's side. We are going to completely cooperate with all the agencies because we have nothing to hide. I cannot comment on it, I am going on data and it speaks for itself...In the Parliament there was a reply given by the Govt of India, that 95% cases of IT, CBI and ED are on people who are in the Opposition parties..."