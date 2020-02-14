Image Source : Rickshaw puller invites PM Modi to daughter's wedding. Here's what happened next

A rickshaw puller, who lives in Domri village in Varanasi, sent his daughter's wedding invite to the Prime Minister. Mangal Kevat is a staunch devotee of Ganga River and spends a part of his earnings in offering prayers to the river. He is also is an active participant in the Swachh Bharat campaign. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the BJP's membership campaign, had enrolled Kevat as a party member.

In his response to the invitation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sent a letter to Kevat, congratulating him on the marriage of their daughter.

The letter, which reached the Kevat family on Thursday, PM Modi sent his blessings and best wishes to the new bride and her family.

"Some of my friends asked me to send an invitation to Modiji so I sent one to Delhi and one to his Varanasi office.

"I never expected a response but now that we have got his letter, we are overjoyed. I have shown the letter to all guests at my daughter''s wedding," he said.