RBI bomb threat mail: Mumbai Police arrests accused from Gujarat, detains two others for questioning

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The image has been used for representative purposes.

The Mumbai Crime Branch arrested a person in connection with sending bomb threat mail to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank. According to the Mumbai Police, the man has been arrested from Vadodara in Gujarat. They said that the person is being questioned as to why the threatening mail was sent. According to sources, the police also detained two more persons in connection with the matter.

What did the sender demand?

Earlier on Tuesday, the RBI received a threatening email stating that bombs had been planted in its premises. According to police, the sender of the email also threatened to plant bombs inside the premises of HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank in Mumbai. In addition, the sender had also demanded the resignation of RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The sender claimed to be from 'Khilafat India' and stated that bombs had been planted at a total of 11 locations in Mumbai.

What does email contain?

“We have planted 11 different bombs in different locations of Mumbai. the RBI along with private sector banks have executed the biggest scam in India. The scam involves RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, some of the top finance officials and some renowned ministers of India. We have sufficient proof for the same, ” the mail read.

"We demand that both, the RBI Governor and the Finance Minister immediately resign from their posts and release a press statement with full disclosure of the scam. We also demand that the government give both and all those who are involved in the scam the punishment they deserve. If our demands are not met before 1:30 pm (December 16), all the 11 bombs will blast one by one,” the mail further added."

ALSO READ: RBI, two other banks receive bomb threat mail, sender demands resignation of Sitharaman, Shaktikanta Das

Latest India News