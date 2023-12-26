RBI, two other banks receive bomb threat mail, sender demands resignation of Sitharaman, Shaktikanta Das

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/INDIA TV The email stated bombs were planted at a total of 11 locations in Mumbai.

In a shocking news, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday received a threatening email stating bombs have been planted at several of its banks. The sender also demanded the resignation of RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The sender claimed to be from 'Khilafat India' and stated that bombs have been planted at a total of 11 locations in Mumbai. According to the email, the bombs were planted at RBI offices, ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank and the blasts were to take place at 1:30 pm today (December 26). However, nothing like this happened.

What does email contain?

“We have planted 11 different bombs in different locations of Mumbai. the RBI along with private sector banks have executed the biggest scam in India. The scam involves RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, some of the top finance officials and some renowned ministers of India. We have sufficient proof for the same, ” the mail read.

"We demand that both, the RBI Governor and the Finance Minister immediately resign from their posts and release a press statement with full disclosure of the scam. We also demand that the government give both and all those who are involved in the scam the punishment they deserve. If our demands are not met before 1:30 pm, all the 11 bombs will blast one by one,” the mail further added."

Image Source : INDIA TVA copy of the threat mail.

The matter is under investigation

Following this, the police came into action and searched each location, but nothing suspicious was found anywhere. However, the MRA Marg police have registered a case and started an investigation into the matter.

ALSO READ: Fact Check: Is RBI planning to scrap old Rs 100 notes? Here's truth

Latest India News