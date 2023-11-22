'Medical mafia' is targeting me, claims Baba Ramdev on Supreme Court notice

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Baba Ramdev addresses the presser on Patanjali Ayurved products.

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev on Wednesday claimed that medical mafia is targeting him and running propaganda against them after Supreme Court cautions Patanjali Ayurved against making "false" and "misleading" claims in advertisements about its medicines as cure of several diseases.

"We are not promoting Patanjali Ayurved products based on false claims... we have been targeted for five years... we try to control and cure diseases with the help of Ayurved but are being continuously targeted by medical mafia," Baba Ramdev said.

"Money cannot decide truth and lie. They (allopathy) may have more hospitals, doctors and their voice may be heard more, but we have the inheritance of the wisdom of sages, we are not poor," said Baba Ramdev.

"Since yesterday, on different media sites, one news story has gone viral that the Supreme Court (SC) reprimanded Patanjali. SC said that if you do false propaganda, then you will be fined... We respect SC. But we are not doing any false propaganda. A few doctors have formed a group that continuously does propaganda against yoga, Ayurveda, etc... If we are liars, then fine us Rs 1000 crore, and we are also ready for the death penalty. But if we are not liars, then punish the ones who are really spreading the false propaganda. For the past 5 years, propaganda has been going on targeting Ramdev and Patanjali..." Baba Ramdev further said.

More to follow...

