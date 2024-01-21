PM Modi to lead 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a roadshow.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya on Monday, announced the Prime Minister's Office (PMO). The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony is a historic event that will draw representatives from major spiritual and religious sects as well as people from diverse backgrounds. PM Modi, who received an invitation from Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Trust in October 2023, will interact with workers involved in the temple's construction.

PM Modi's interaction with Shramjeevis

The Pran Pratishtha ceremony holds significance as it brings together people from various walks of life, including representatives from tribal communities. PM Modi is anticipated to address this distinguished assembly during the ceremony. The event is not only a religious occasion but also serves as a platform for PM Modi to interact with shramjeevis (workers) who contributed significantly to the construction of the temple.

Kuber Tila restoration: A spiritual journey with PM Modi

During the ceremony, the PM will visit Kuber Tila, where the ancient mandir of Bhagwan Shiv has been meticulously restored. His visit will include performing Pooja and Darshan at this revered site. The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir, constructed in the traditional Nagara style, stands as a magnificent architectural marvel with dimensions of 380 feet in length (east-west), 250 feet in width, and a towering height of 161 feet. It is supported by 392 pillars and adorned with 44 doors, featuring intricately sculpted depictions of Hindu deities, gods, and goddesses on the pillars and walls.

Ancient and modern blend

The main sanctum sanctorum on the ground floor houses the idol of Shri Ramlalla, depicting the childhood form of Bhagwan Shri Ram. The temple's main entrance on the eastern side can be accessed by ascending 32 stairs through the Singh Dwar. The Mandir complex encompasses five halls, including Nritya Mandap, Rang Mandap, Sabha Mandap, Prathana Mandap, and Kirtan Mandap. A historic well, known as Sita koop, dating back to ancient times, is located near the mandir.

A symbol of India's heritage and faith

In the southwestern part of the Mandir complex, Kuber Tila hosts the ancient Mandir of Bhagwan Shiv, which has undergone meticulous restoration, accompanied by the installation of a statue of Jatayu. The Mandir's foundation is constructed with a 14-meter-thick layer of roller-compacted concrete (RCC), simulating an artificial rock appearance, and notably, no iron has been used in its construction.

To combat ground moisture, a 21-foot-high plinth constructed with granite adds an additional layer of protection. The Mandir complex is equipped with essential facilities such as a sewage treatment plant, a water treatment plant, water supply for fire safety, and an independent power station. The construction of the mandir emphasises the use of India's traditional and indigenous technology, reflecting a harmonious blend of culture, heritage, and spirituality.

