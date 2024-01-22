Devotee's final act: Hanuman actor Harish Mehta breathes his last at Ram Leela event | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Hanuman actor Harish Mehta breathed his last at the Ram Leela event.

Harish Mehta, playing the role of Hanuman, succumbed to the divine moment at a Ram Leela event in Bhiwani, Haryana. During a program in Bhiwani, Haryana, where the entire nation was immersed in the celebration of the consecration of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya, a tragic incident occurred at a Ram Leela event. Harish Mehta, embodying the character of Hanuman, met an untimely demise.

A ritualistic scene takes a turn

The enactment involved a ritual where, as part of the performance, Hanuman was to bow down at the feet of Lord Rama. However, as Harish Mehta assumed the posture, he unexpectedly collapsed, leaving the audience bewildered.

Efforts to revive unsuccessful

Initially, spectators thought it was part of the act. However, when attempts were made to lift him, he did not respond. Subsequently, Harish was rushed to Anchal Hospital, but sadly, the medical professionals pronounced him dead.

A life devoted to art

Harish Mehta, a retired junior engineer from the electricity department, has been portraying the character of Hanuman for the past 25 years. His commitment to the role had made him an integral part of the Ram Leela tradition in the region.

Divine role becomes final act

The program organisers revealed that during the enactment, as Harish bowed down as Hanuman, it became his final act. Despite being taken to Anchal Hospital, he had already passed away.

Condolences for the devoted actor

The incident has left the community in shock. Harish Mehta's contribution to the cultural and religious events in the region is being acknowledged, and condolences are pouring in for the devoted actor who breathed his last while embodying the revered character of Hanuman.

