Bar Council of India writes to CJI, requests for holiday across all courts on Ram Mandir 'Pran Pratishtha' day

Image Source : PTI Construction work underway at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple ahead of the consecration ceremony, in Ayodhya.

The Bar Council of India chairman has written to Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud requesting for a judicial holiday across all courts on January 22 on the occasion of 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Lord Ram in Ayodhya, acknowledging its cultural and national significance.

"I am writing to bring to your esteemed attention a matter of significant national and cultural importance for your due consideration. As you are aware, the inauguration of the Shri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is scheduled for January 22, 2024. This event holds immense religious, historical, and cultural significance for millions of people across the country, marking the realization of a long-awaited dream and the culmination of legal proceedings that have been pivotal in defining the nation's structure," the Bar Council of India chairman wrote in the letter.

"The construction of the Grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya has been a matter of great faith and has evoked profound sentiments among the citizens. The Supreme Court's historic verdict on November 9, 2019, which affirmed the birthplace of Lord Rama and allocated the disputed land for the construction of the temple, resonated with the truth and beliefs of the Hindu community," he said.

"The inauguration ceremony, scheduled between 14th and 22nd January 2024, includes a 7-day agenda of rituals and events, leading up to the Pran Pratishtha ceremony on January 22, 2024. This sacred occasion, marked by the presence of dignitaries and religious leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, signifies the victory of truth and the fulfillment of a deeply cherished dream," the letter reads.

Ayodhya is being decked up for the Ram Mandir's 'Pran Pratishtha'. The rituals for the consecration ceremony have already begun.

