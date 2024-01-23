Gujarat-based industrialist donates diamond-studded crown worth Rs 11 crore for Ram Lalla

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA The crown weighs 6 kilograms and is adorned with gold, diamonds, and precious gemstones.

Ayodhya Ram Mandir: In a philanthropic gesture, a diamond trader from Gujarat's Surat donated an exquisite crown valued at Rs 11 crore for the Ram Lalla at the newly-built temple in Ayodhya. Crafted with meticulous precision, the crown weighs 6 kilograms and is adorned with gold, diamonds, and precious gemstones.

Head of Green Lab Diamond Company in Surat, Mukesh Patel personally visited Ayodhya with his family to present the intricately designed crown to the officials of the temple trust. During the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony, the industrialist handed over the crown to the chief priest of the Ram Mandir and trustees of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra Trust.

Features of the crown

The crown, featuring strands of pearls on the right side, was prepared after meticulous measurements of the Ram Lalla idol's head, undertaken by two employees of the Surat firm who were sent to Ayodhya on January 5. The donation also reportedly includes additional ornaments for Ram Lalla.

Dinesh Navdia, national treasurer of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, highlighted the significance of each piece of jewellery adorning the idol, emphasizing that the deity's age of five is reflected in the inclusion of silver toys, such as a rattle, elephant, horse, camel, toy cart, and a spinning top. This benevolent contribution stands as a testament to the widespread support and reverence for the Ayodhya Ram Temple.

Ram Lalla's ornaments

According to the temple trust, the ornaments for the Ram Lalla idol consecrated at the grand Ayodhya temple have been prepared after extensive research and study of texts such as the Adhyatma Ramayana, Valmiki Ramayana, Ramcharitmanas and the Alavandar Stotram. The ornaments have been crafted by Ankur Anand’s Lucknow-based Harsahaimal Shiamlal Jewellers.

“Ram Lalla is adorned in Banarasi fabric, featuring a yellow dhoti and a red pataka/angavastram. These angavastrams are embellished in pure gold ‘zari’ and threads, featuring auspicious Vaishnav symbols – Shankh, Padma, Chakra, and Mayur,” a member of the temple trust said. These garments were created by Delhi-based textile designer Manish Tripathi, who worked from Ayodhya Dham for the project, he said.

The magnificent Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir is constructed in the traditional Nagara style. Its length (east-west) is 380 feet, width 250 feet and height 161 feet. It is supported by a total of 392 pillars and has 44 doors. The pillars and walls of the temple showcase intricately sculpted depictions of Hindu deities, gods, and goddesses.

In the main sanctum sanctorum on the ground floor, the childhood form of Bhagwan Shri Ram (the idol of Shri Ram Lalla) has been placed. The main entrance to the temple is situated on the eastern side, which can be approached by ascending 32 stairs through the Singh Dwar.

There are a total of five ‘mandaps’ (halls) in the Mandir – Nritya Mandap, Rang Mandap, Sabha Mandap, Prathana Mandap and Kirtan Mandap. Near the temple is a historic well (Sita koop), dating back to the ancient era.

Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha'

It should be mentioned here that Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the rituals of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at the "historic" Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22, after which the Ram Lalla idol was unveiled at the Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple. He later performed the vital rituals in the Hindu tradition, symbolising the infusion of divine energy into the idol. After the 'Pran Pratishtha ceremony, PM Modi performed the 'aarti' of the Ram Lalla idol at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya.

