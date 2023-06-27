Election for 10 Rajya Sabha seats on July 24; Jaishankar among others in fray

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Election for 10 Rajya Sabha seats on July 24

Rajya Sabha elections: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday announced elections to 10 Rajya Sabha seats across three states– Goa, Gujarat and West Bengal would be held on July 24. Bengal has the most number of seats, which has six, followed by Gujarat which with three seats and Goa has one seat.

The notification for the polls would be issued on July 6, the last date of nominations will be July 13 and the last date for withdrawal of candidatures would be July 17. Meanwhile, the Election Commission said the counting of votes will be held on the same day.

