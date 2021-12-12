Rajnath Singh inaugurates two-day 'Swarnim Vijay Parv' at India Gate

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rajnath Singh to shortly inaugurate two-day 'Swarnim Vijay Parv' at India Gate

Highlights Swarnim Vijay Parv is a two day event that commemorate India's historic victory in the 1971 war.

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated the event at India Gate today.

CDS General Bipin Rawat's last message will also be shown at the event.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday inaugurated the "Swarnim Vijay Parv" at India Gate in Delhi. The event commemorates 50 years of India's historic victory in the 1971 war and the Indo-Bangladesh friendship.

Notably, Late CDS General Bipin Rawat's last message will also be broadcast at the event today. General Rawat, along with 12 others lost his life in a fatal chopper crash.

While inaugurating the event, the Defense Minister remembered Gen Rawat, and said that the 'Swarnim Vijay Parv' will be celebrated with simplicity, due to the passing away of Gen Rawat, his wife, and 11 other Armed Forces personnel.

Talking about the Indo Bangladesh war of 1971, Rajnath Singh said, "India has contributed to the establishment of democracy in Bangladesh. Today we are very happy that in the last 50 years Bangladesh has progressed on the path of development".

According to the Ministry of Defence, major weapons and equipment used during the 1971 war will be displayed along with snippets of major battles. After the inauguration, the event would be open to the public.

The closing ceremony will be held on December 13, which will be attended by Rajnath Singh. Many dignitaries, including from Bangladesh, will be present.

