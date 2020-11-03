Rajasthan Nagar Nigam election result 2020: Counting underway in Jaipur, Kota, Jodhpur

Image Source : FILE Rajasthan Nagar Nigam election result 2020 to be declared today

The results of elections to six Nagar Nigams in Jaipur, Jodhpur, and Kota will be announced on Tuesday. The polling for the posts of councillors were held in two phases on October 29 and November 1.

Polling for the post of mayors will take place on November 10 while for the deputy mayors on November 11.

There are 560 wards in six Nagar Nigams. This includes Jaipur Heritage, Jaipur Greater, Jodhpur North, Jodhpur South, Kota North, and Kota South.

The first phase covered 250 wards in Jaipur Haritage (100 wards), Jodhpur North (80 wards), and Kota North (70 wards).

The second phase covered remaining 310 wards in Jaipur Greater (150 wards), Jodhpur South (80 wards), and Kota (80 wards).

Rajasthan Nagar Nigam Election Result 2020 LIVE:

Jaipur Heritage Nagar Nigam: Congess' Anil Brahmbhatt wins from ward number 2 by 2,042 votes

Jaipur Greater Ward number 112: Independent candidate Kishan Lal wins

Jaiput Heritage Nagar Nigam ward 61: Congress leader Aaisha Siddiqui wins

Jaiput Greater ward number 122: Congress candidate Pradeep Tiwari wins

Jaiput Haritage Nagar Nigam ward 91: BJP candidate Shyam Sundar Saini wins by 386 seats

Jaipur Nagar Nigam Greater ward number 11: Congress'Sajna Devi wins

Jaipur Heritage ward 51: BJP leader Rahul Sharma wins

Jaipur Greater ward 71: Mukesh Sharma wins

Jaipur Nagar Nigam Heritage ward 41: Congress leader Aarif Khan wins

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage