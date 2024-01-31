Rainfall over northwest during January was second lowest since 1901: IMD amid light rain in Delhi-NCR

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC/PTI Light rain in Delhi-NCR

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday said the rainfall over northwest India during January 2024 (3.1 mm) was the second lowest since 1901. The report comes on the day, Delhi-NCR witnessed light rains amid a chilling cold wave.

Fog prevailed over Indo-Gangetic plains from Dec 25-Jan 30, one of the longest spells over the region in recent years, said IMD official.

"Most models indicate a transition to La Nina conditions, considered favourable for Indian southwest monsoon, around July-September. Above normal rainfall (over 122 per cent of long period average) predicted over north India in February," he said.

Normal to above normal rainfall is likely over most of northeast, central and northwest India, below normal over the south peninsula, he added.

Above-normal maximum temperatures are likely over northwest, west-central and northeast India, and some parts of east-central India in February, the official said.

Above normal rainfall (more than 119 per cent of long period average) is expected in India in February 2024, he added.

Parts of Delhi receive light rainfall

Parts of Delhi received light rainfall on Wednesday as the city is predicted to witness thunderstorm accompanied by gusty winds with a speed of up to 30-40 kmph later in the day.

A splash of rainfall was witnessed in Central Delhi areas, including the buzzing market of Connaught Place.

According to the weather office, the city will see light rain or thundershower and gusty winds towards the evening or night.

The drizzling is expected to improve the foggy weather in the capital.

A layer of dense fog enveloped the national capital on Wednesday morning hampering the flight and train operations, officials said.

Zero visibility was reported at the Indira Gandhi International Airport at 6.30 am as a thick layer of fog engulfed the area. The visibility remained the same till 9 am, they said.

The Delhi airport saw diversions of at least three flights on Wednesday morning due to bad weather, an official said.

Another official said that several trains were running late due to the "very dense" fog.

Weather fluctuations are expected to continue till February 3 because of a western disturbance with further changes anticipated from thereon, a senior official said.

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 7.3 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average, on Wednesday.

(With PTI inputs)

