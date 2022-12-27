Railways Ministry announces 'Amrit Bharat' scheme for modernisation of stations

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Railways Ministry announces 'Amrit Bharat' scheme for station modernisation

'Amrit Bharat Station' scheme: The Railways Ministry, on Tuesday, said it has formulated a new policy for the modernisation of stations named "Amrit Bharat Station" scheme, envisaging their development on a continuous basis with a long-term vision.

Based on long-term planning and implementation of the elements of the master plan as per the needs and patronage of the station, it aims at preparation of master plans of different stations and its implementation in phases to enhance facilities, including and beyond the Minimum Essential Amenities (MEA). It also seeks creation of roof plazas and city centres at the station in the long run.

What's the aim of the scheme?

The scheme shall aim to meet the needs of the stakeholders, the station usage studies as far as possible based on the availability of funds and priority, and cater for introduction of new amenities as well as the upgradation and replacement of existing ones.

It will also cover the stations where detailed techno-economic feasibility studies have been conducted or are being conducted but the work for construction of roof plazas has not been taken up yet. This will ensure the master plan being suitably implemented and relocation of structures and utilities being given more emphasis in the phasing plans.

To meet the objectives, the master plans will have elementary details of the most appropriate location of the roof plazas to be created in future and cost-efficient improvement to facades, and provision of wide, well-lit and aesthetically pleasing entrance porches.

Hoarding to display vital info

At least one aesthetically designed hoarding (signage) on each side of the circulating area at a prominent location shall be erected for the display of important information etc. The size of such hoarding shall not be less than 10m by 20m.

The station approaches would be improved to ensure smooth access by widening of roads, removal of unwanted structures, properly-designed signages, dedicated pedestrian pathways, well-planned parking areas, and improved lighting.

