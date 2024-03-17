Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi at I.N.D.I.A bloc rally in Mumbai, says 'raja ki aatma EVM mein hai'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rahul Gandhi at I.N.D.I.A bloc rally in Mumbai

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday addressed an I.N.D.I.A bloc's mega rally named -the Bharat Jodo Nyay Manzil- in Mumbai. In a hard-hitting speech, Gandhi asserted 'Raja ki aatma EVM mein hain (king's soul is in the EVM) referring to the EVM controversy in which several opposition leaders claim that the BJP wins the elections after tampering with Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

"There is a word 'Shakti' in Hinduism. We are fighting against a Shakti. The question is, what is that Shakti. The soul of the king is in the EVM. This true. The soul of the King in the EVM and every institution of the country, in ED, CBI and Income Tax department. A senior leader from Maharashtra left Congress and cried in front of my mother and said 'Sonia ji, I am ashamed that I don't have the power to fight this Shakti. I do not want to go to jail.' Thousands of people have been threatened like this," the Congress leader said.

Unleashing attacks at PM Modi, he said the PM is just a mask and he does not have a 56-inch chest, he is hollow.

"People are going to BJP out of fear of ED and other probe agencies, Gandhi added.

"We had to undertake this yatra because the communication system of the country, including media and social media, is not in the hands of the country. Issues that concern the public like unemployment, violence, inflation, farmers' issues, etc. are not being shown. To attract the attention of the country, we had to walk 4,000 kms," said Gandhi.

Congress sounded its poll bugle for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections at the concluding ceremony of the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra at Shivaji Park in Mumbai today. The Yatra entered Maharashtra from Nandurbar on March 12.