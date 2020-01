Image Source : PTI Rag-picker injured as explosive in garbage bin goes off (Representational Image)

A 45-year-old ragpicker sustained serious injuries in his left hand on Sunday when an explosive burst while he was pulling out garbage from a bin on the side of the road near Puducherry, police said. The injured Selvam was taken to a hospital, the police said.

A case has been registered and an investigation launched, they added.