Quality Council of India names Jaxay Shah as new chairman

Jaxay Shah, former Chairman of CREDAI and founder Chairman of Savvy Group has been appointed as the Chairman of the Quality Council of India (QCI) for a period of three years effective from 21st October 2022. The incumbent chairman succeeds the former McKinsey India Chief Adil Zainulbhai who served as the Chairman of QCI through three terms for a period of eight years from 2014 to 2022.

Jaxay Shah has been appointed based on his vast industry experience which shall contribute to further propelling the wheels of Quality, a legacy established by the former Chairpersons of QCI. Shah is the founder of one of India’s largest infrastructure conglomerates, the Savvy Group in 1996 and held the position of national chairman of CREDAI, the apex body of private Real Estate developers in India.

In addition, he also holds the position of the Chairman of the ASSOCHAM Western Region Development Council and serves as the Advisor at the PharmEasy Accelerator Program, which offers 1 lakh+ medicine and health products.

Speaking of this new journey, Shah said, “I am grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for appointing me as Chairman, QCI. I congratulate Adil Zainulbhai for his remarkable tenure at QCI. Under his leadership, this organisation has witnessed tremendous growth and scale. I am fortunate to be taking on from here. QCI is a vibrant organisation of 1000+ people who are improving the quality of life for 140 crore Indian citizens. I am a huge believer of the India story and confident that QCI will be pivotal in fulfilling PM's vision of India as a developed country by 2047. This will be achieved on the pillars of quality and credibility of everything that is 'Made in India' for the world.”

The outgoing Chairman of QCI Adil Zainulbhai in the past eight years engendered a process of transformations to the quality ecosystem of India. Under the able leadership of Zainulbhai, the organization has evolved as a self-sustaining pillar and also initiated activities on a pro-bono basis for the larger impact of improving quality of lives of Indian citizens.

Zainulbhai has also contributed to catalysing the inception of young minds in the government space to address challenges through innovation. As a result, the organization has grown 16 times to 1,000+ people who have created an indelible imprint in strategic sectors like healthcare, education, environment, e-commerce, housing etc. and has also become financially independent, making it a truly autonomous organization leading the mandate of quality in India.

“As I complete my tenure as Chairman QCI, I feel proud and deeply honoured to serve the country through this organisation over the last 8 years. I congratulate Jaxay on his appointment as the new Chairman of QCI. I am confident that under his leadership, QCI shall continue on its mission to improve the quality of lives of Indian citizens,” said Adil Zainulbhai fondly looking back at his tenure.

“We have had many luminaries as Chairman of QCI, Mr. Shah being the latest. In this august company, we welcome him and believe that his youthful exuberance will add to the speed and agility of this organisation!” said Dr. Ravi P. Singh, Secretary General, QCI, welcoming Mr. Shah’s appointment.

QCI was established in 1997 through a Cabinet Note by the Government of India. QCI is mandated to promote quality in the country through national accreditation of testing, inspection and certification bodies which is internationally recognised, driving third-party assessments across sectors. It also undertakes capacity-building initiatives for sensitizing industry & consumers on the quality and running a national quality campaign to ensure the quality of life for every Indian citizen. Over the years, QCI has become an organization serving the aspiration for the quality of more than a billion people in India.

Guided by the vision of the Prime Minister, QCI has leveraged the power of its accredited organisations, emerging technologies, and a dynamic workforce to help the government with various flagship schemes to assess the quality of education, healthcare, food, sanitation, groundwater management, and natural resources like coal. It has been instrumental in expanding India’s quality of RTPCR testing capacity through accreditation during COVID-19.

Many of QCI’s contributions to schemes such as Swachh Bharat Mission, Government eMarketplace (GeM), PM Ujjwala Yojana, PM Awas Yojana, Atal Innovation Mission, Atal Bhujal Mission, Zero Defect Zero Effect (ZED) and Deen Dayal Upadhyay Gram Jyoti Yojana have helped develop robust focus on monitoring and effectiveness in public service delivery and governance.

Besides these, QCI has also been leading pioneering transformational projects such as Open Network for Digital Commerce, Unnati Employment Network, Made in India Scheme, National Programme Management Policy and Framework, CPGRAMS redress monitoring, and Transformation of Food Corporation of India – many of which have been undertaken in the spirit of the Prime Minister’s vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

