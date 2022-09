Follow us on Image Source : ANI CBI arrests Rishi Kamlesh Agrawal, Chairman and Managing Director of Surat-based ABG Shipyard on charges of duping a consortium of 28 banks.

ABG Shipyard founder bank fraud case: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday arrested Rishi Kamlesh Agrawal, Chairman and Managing Director of Surat-based ABG Shipyard in over Rs 22,000 crore bank fraud case, PTI quoted officials as saying.

Rishi Kamlesh Agrawal has been arrested on charges of duping a consortium of 28 banks of Rs 22,842 crores of bank fraud, CBI sources said.

