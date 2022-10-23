Punjab: World's largest diya lit in Mohali to promote message of global peace and unity

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@KAYJAY34350 The world's largest diya was lit in Mohali on October 22

World's largest diya: Ahead of the Diwali festival, the world's largest oil lamp or 'diya' was lit in Punjab's Mohali on Saturday evening, October 22. It was done in an attempt to give a message of global peace and unity.

According to the organisers of the event, more than 10,000 people contributed oil for the event, which went on to create a world record.

The event's chief guest, Lt Gen KJ Singh (retd), a former general officer commanding-in-chief of the Army's Western Command, lit the world's largest diya to promote the message of global peace, unity, secularism, and humanism. The diya, measuring 3.37 metres in diameter, was made of approximately 1,000 kilogrammes of steel.

Around 10,000 people contributed oil for the diya

As many as 10,000 people, including 4,000 residents of 'Hero Homes,' contributed 3,129 litres of organic and diya-appropriate oils to create this one-of-a-kind symbol of peace. The contributors were from different parts of the country representing the diverse fabric and diversity of Indian society.

Ashish Kaul, CMO for Hero Realty, stated that the huge diya was lit in the presence of representatives from the Guinness Book of World Records who attended the event to document this achievement.

He further stated that the diya was themed around the festival of peace. "I have my roots in Kashmir. For the last 32-33 years, I have been looking for a peaceful way to return home. That is my journey, that is a journey of every individual who wants dignity and dignity cannot be restored unless you have peace," Kaul said.

"So, for me as a person, it has always been a quest for peace and when I thought Diwali was around the corner, what better occasion to send out a message of peace than this," he further added.

Kaul also outlined that the oil in the diya, which was gathered from many people regardless of their regions, dialects, faiths, and other cultural creeds, symbolises the united resolve for peace and spirit of Indians.

Meanwhile, Lt Gen Singh termed it as an "unconventional event", saying it combines the traditional Diwali celebration with the dissemination of a significant social message. "If you look at diya, it is a medium to spread light, awareness, knowledge and knowledge related to peace," he added.

According to Lt Gen Singh, it is befitting that the biggest symbol of peace is currently located in Punjab, a region that has historically experienced conflict.

(With inputs from PTI)

Also Read: PM Modi to visit Ayodhya on Diwali eve, to inspect Ram Temple construction, perform puja

Latest India News