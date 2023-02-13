Punjab Guv seeks details of principals training tour to Singapore from govt, CM Mann retorts

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit has written to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann seeking details on the selection of school principals sent to Singapore for training purpose.

The Governor has also sought details from the Chief Minister on appointment of Punjab Information and Communication Technology Corporation chairman.

Governor Banwarilal Purohit has asked CM Bhagwant Mann to reply to his letter within a fortnight, failing which he will be compelled to take legal advice, reports said.

"I have received complaints in respect to the selection of principals for sending them to Singapore for training. The complainants point out certain malpractices and illegalities in the selection of these principals. The allegation is that there is no transparency," Purohit said in his letter.

"I, therefore, request you to send me the criteria and details of entire selection process. Please also give detail if it was widely published throughout Punjab. As per news reports since the first batch has come back, please let me have details of total expenditure incurred on travelling and boarding lodging and expenses towards training," he said.

Retorting to Governor Purohit, CM Bhagwant Mann took to Twitter and said, "...all the subjects written in the letter are all state subjects... I and my government are accountable to 3 crore Punjabis... and not to any Governor appointed by the central government."

"Treat this as my reply," the chief minister said in a tweet in Punjabi.

