Over 690 universities, 34,000 colleges operating without NAAC accreditation: Education ministry

Lok Sabha: Education Ministry during the Lok Sabha proceedings informed the house that over 695 universities and 34,000 colleges are operating across the country without NAAC accreditation. The parliament on Monday was informed about the data received from UGC about the universities and colleges being operated without accreditation from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

418 universities and 9,062 colleges have NAAV accreditation

The data was shared by Union Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar in response to a written question in Lok Sabha. "As per information received from the UGC, out of the 1,113 universities and 43,796 colleges, NAAC has accredited 418 universities and 9,062 colleges," he said. "To bring all the educational institutions, universities and colleges under the accreditation system, NAAC has considerably reduced the fee structure for assessment and accreditation.

The metrics and questions in the manual for self-study report for affiliated and constituent colleges have also been considerably reduced," Sarkar added. The number of colleges operating without NAAC accreditation is 34,734, he said. The new National Education Policy (NEP) envisions all higher educational institutions to aim, through their institutional development plans, to attain the highest level of accreditation over the next 15 years.

The accreditation of universities and colleges is done by the NAAC, an Inter-University Centre of the University Grants Commission (UGC).

