Arvind Kejriwal in Punjab: Delhi CM to meet farmers in Mansa today

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal will be on a two-day visit to poll-bound Punjab from today, during which he will meet farmers and businessmen of the state.

The AAP, which is the main opposition party in Punjab, is keen on contesting all 117 assembly seats in the elections in the state next year and hopes to emerge victorious and form its government.

On the first day (today) of his visit, Kejriwal will be meeting farmers in Mansa and "have a dialogue" with them.

Kejriwal will be visiting Bhatinda on Friday and will meet with businessmen.

This is Kejriwal's second visit to Punjab this month in the run-up to the state assembly polls due to be held early next year.

"Farmers and businessmen in Punjab are having a hard time. The successive governments have given them false hope. All political parties have only deceived them, Chadha said in a video message in Punjabi.

