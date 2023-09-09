Punjab Police arrests drug trafficker, seizes 15kg heroin in Fazilka

Follow us on Image Source : X Punjab Police recovered drugs

In an intelligence-led operation against trans-border narcotic smuggling networks, Punjab Police arrested a drug trafficker and seized 15 kg heroin from his procession, said officials on Saturday. Director General of Punjab Police, Gaurav Yadav said that the recovery was made during the search of a tractor trolley loaded with straw.

"In an intelligence-led operation against trans-border narcotic smuggling networks, SSOC Fazilka has recovered 15 Kg heroin after arresting one drug trafficker," Yadav posted on X.

Punjab Police recovered 147kg of heroin in 45 days

The DGP said that the Special Services Operation Cell of the Counter-Intelligence wing of Punjab Police recovered 147kg of heroin in the past 45 days.

FIR under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered at Sadar Fazilka Police Station and an investigation is ongoing to disrupt the drug supply chain.

Punjab Police arrested drug trafficker involved in cross-border smuggling

Earlier on Thursday, The Punjab Police arrested an alleged drug trafficker identified as Malkiat Singh alias Kali said to be involved in cross-border drug smuggling. Police seized 9kg of heroin from the accused, police officials said. "In a major breakthrough, Jalandhar Rural Police has arrested Big Fish Drug Trafficker Malkait Singh @ Kali and seized 9 Kg Heroin,” Punjab's Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav, posted on X.

"He used to execute cross-border drug smuggling along with his associates. FIR under the NDPS Act is registered at PS Goraya," he said.

According to a Punjab Police statement, the DGP said the war against drugs got a major breakthrough after the arrest of Malkiat Singh alias Kali, who sent three swimmers to fetch a consignment of 50 kg heroin from Pakistan recently.

