Punjab: Massive fire erupts at plastic factory in Ludhiana, no injury or casualty reported

The fire erupted at Unistar Techno Plast near Jandiali village

Punjab fire: A massive fire broke out at a plastic factory in Punjab's Ludhiana district on Sunday night (July 16). According to officials, the blaze erupted at Unistar Techno Plast near Jandiali village.

Following the incident, around seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the situation was brought under control. Fire officer Rajinder said that the flame was doused an hour after it erupted. "No casualty or injury to anyone has been reported in the incident. The exact reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained," he added.

Further details are awaited.

