Fee to fight Mukhtar Ansari's case not to be borne by Punjab government: CM Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday clarified the air around the payment of fees for fighting the case of Uttar Pradesh gangster Mukhtar Ansari in Supreme Court. He said that the Rs 55 lakhs fees will not be borne by the state government treasury.

"The money will be recovered from then Home Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and Jail Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa," Mann tweeted. He further added that in case of non-payment, their pension and other government benefits will be canceled.

Gangster Mukhtar Ansari is currently lodged at the Central Jail of Punjab serving a life sentence in 32-year-old Awadesh Narain murder case. The MP/MLA court in Varanasi announced the quantum of punishment.

Congress leader and brother of former MLA Ajay Rai, Awadhesh Rai, was shot dead outside Ajay's house in Varanasi on August 3, 1991. A case in the matter was registered against Mukhtar Ansari and others.

