Mukhtar Ansari convicted in 32-year-old Awadhesh Narain murder case

Mukhtar Ansari convicted : Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari on Monday was convicted in 32-year-old Awadesh Narain murder case. The MP/MLA court in Varanasi will pronounce the quantum of punishment at 2 pm.

Congress leader and brother of former MLA Ajay Rai, Awadhesh Rai, was shot dead outside Ajay's house in Varanasi on August 3, 1991. A case in the matter was registered against Mukhtar Ansari and others.

"Mukhtar has been convicted in the Awadhesh Rai murder case of 1991. The court will pronounce its judgment later in the day," a lawyer told reporters in Varanasi.

Reacting to the development, Ajay Rai said, "This is the end of our many years of waiting. I, my parents, Awadhesh's daughter and the whole family kept patience... Governments came and went and Mukhtar strengthened himself. "But we did not give up. Because of our lawyers' efforts, today the court has found Mukhtar guilty in the murder case of my brother," Rai added.

