UP STF nabs Mukhtar Ansari's close aide Jugnu Walia from Punjab's Mohali

In a major crackdown against gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, Uttar Pradesh STF, on Saturday, arrested his close aide from Mohali. According to the sources of India TV, the police arrested Jugnu Walia alias Harvinder from his Mohali-based residence late at night.

Earlier, police had raided multiple locations in order to arrest the fugitive criminal held on multiple murder charges including a restaurant owner in Lucknow.

It is worth mentioning earlier last month Ansari, his brother and BSP MP Afzal Ansari were sentenced to imprisonment for 10 years and four years, respectively in a 2007 Gangsters Act case.

On 22 November 2007, a case was filed under the Gangsters Act against the Ansari brothers at the Muhammadabad Kotwali police station. On 23 September 2022, prima facie charges were framed against the two.

After hearing the arguments of both sides, the court reserved its decision which was pronounced last month.

Mukhtar is presently lodged in Banda jail. He had been an MLA for five consecutive terms from the Mau Sadar assembly seat in the neighbouring Mau district of Uttar Pradesh.

The gangster-politician did not contest the 2022 assembly elections and his seat was won by his son Abbas Ansari from the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP).

