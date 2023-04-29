Saturday, April 29, 2023
     
Mafia-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari gets 10 years in jail in gang war incident

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 Ghaziabad Updated on: April 29, 2023 13:40 IST
Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari
Image Source : PTI Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari

Mukhtar Ansari case: Ghazipur's MP MLA court on Saturday convicted jailed mafia Mukhtar Ansari in a gangster case and sentenced him to 10 years imprisonment and a fine of Rs 5 lakh.

On September 23, 2022 the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court sentenced him to five years in a case registered in 1999 under the Gangster Act. The court had also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on Mukhtar in this 23-year-old case.

Security was heightened ahead of the verdict by an MP-MLA court in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur in a kidnapping and murder case against gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, his elder brother and BSP MP Afzal Ansari on Saturday. Earlier in January this year, the police registered a murder case against Mukhtar Ansari in connection to the 2001 'Usri Chatti' gang war incident.

