Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa merges his party with Sukhbir Singh Badal's Akali Dal in Punjab

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: March 05, 2024 19:21 IST
Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) merges with Shiromani Akali
Image Source : PTI Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) merges with Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) in Punjab

Punjab: S Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa-led Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) has merged his party with Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) led by Sukhbir Singh Badal, in a key development ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Taking to social media platform X, Sukhbir Singh Badal said, "The Shiromani Akali Dal family has been further strengthened today with the merger of the Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) led by its president S Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa into the party.  I thank Dhindsa Sahab for responding to my call for Panthic unity, and appeal to all Akali leaders who left the party on one pretext or another to return back to the Akali Dal fold."

"I also thank Dhindsa Sahab for accepting my appeal and giving his consent to take on the responsibility of Patron of the SAD. I’m sure this step will go a long way in affecting complete panthic unity," Badal added.

