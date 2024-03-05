Narendra Modi set to become PM for third time as BJP-led NDA may win 378 seats: India TV-CNX Opinion Poll

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV-CNX Opinion Poll for Lok Sabha Elections 2024

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) may win 378 out of 543 Lok Sabha seats if elections are held now, said India TV-CNX Opinion Poll on Tuesday (March 5). The opposition Congress-led I.N.D.I.A. bloc (minus Trinamool Congress) may win 98 seats, while others including the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC), the Jagan Mohan Reddy's YSRCP, the TDP led by Chandrababu Naidu, Naveen Patnaik's BJD and independents may get the remaining 67 seats, said the survey.

Details of the opinion poll were telecast on the news channel today. The opinion poll was conducted in all 543 constituencies between February 5 and 23, and the total number of respondents was 1,62,900. These include 84,350 males and 78,550 females.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) may win 335 seats on its own, according to the survey. It is going to make a clean sweep of all 26 seats in Gujarat, all 29 seats in Madhya Pradesh, all 25 seats in Rajasthan, all 10 seats in Haryana, all seven seats in Delhi, all 5 seats in Uttarakhand and all 4 seats in Himachal Pradesh, according to the opinion poll.

The most spectacular win is going to be in Uttar Pradesh, where the BJP may win 74 seats, and its alliance partners Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) and Apna Dal may win two seats each, out of a total of 80 seats, leaving the remaining two for the Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party (SP). Congress and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) may draw a blank in UP.

Other states where the BJP is going to make remarkable wins are Bihar (17 out of 40), Jharkhand (12 out of 14), Karnataka (22 out of 28), Maharashtra (25 out of 48), Odisha (10 out of 21), Assam (10 out of 14) and West Bengal (20 out of 42).

Among regional parties, the Trinamool Congress may win 21 seats in West Bengal, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) may win 20 seats in Tamil Nadu, the YSRCP may win 15 and the TDP may win 10 seats in Andhra Pradesh and the BJD may win 10 out of 21 seats in Odisha.

State-wise break-up of India TV-CNX poll projections: