Prophet row: 415 arrested so far; 20 FIRs registered across UP

Prophet row: The Uttar Pradesh police have so far arrested 415 people across the state while 20 FIRs have been registered against several people in connection with the June 10 protests.

Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar on Sunday said that a total of 415 people have been arrested and 20 FIRs registered in 10 districts so far in connection with the violence on June 3 and June 10.

Kumar further said that three FIRs each have been registered in Kanpur Police Commissionerate and Saharanpur, seven in Prayagraj and one each in Firozabad, Aligarh, Hathras, Moradabad, Ambedkarnagar, Kheri and Jalaun.

Violence broke out in Kanpur on June 3 and in nine other districts of the state on June 10 after protests against Sharma's remarks during a TV debate spun out of control. At least 40 people, including 20 police personnel, were injured in the violence in Kanpur.

The ADG said 97 people have been arrested in Prayagraj, 85 in Saharanpur, 58 in Kanpur, 41 in Ambedkarnagar, 40 in Moradabad, 35 in Hathras, 20 in Firozabad, eight in Kheri, six in Aligarh and five in Jalaun. On June 10, mobs pelted police with stones during the violence in Prayagraj and Saharanpur.

In Prayagraj, a mob set on fire a few motorcycles and carts and also attempted to set ablaze a police vehicle. Police used tear gas shells and lathis to disperse the protesters and restore peace. A policeman was injured in the violence, according to officials.

In Saharanpur, protesters raised slogans against Nupur Sharma and demanded the death sentence for her. There were protests in Bijnor, Moradabad, Rampur and Lucknow as well.

Drone surveillance used ahead of Friday prayers

CCTV, video cameras and drones will be used at all the sensitive places as per the requirement and 'sector plan' be implemented by the police, officials said. ADG, law and order, Prashant Kumar, said 53 districts have been identified under two categories: hyper-sensitive and sensitive.

Tight security arrangements are in place across the state as police have been put on high alert for Friday prayers. Special focus is on security in Prayagraj, Kanpur, Lucknow, Moradabad and Saharanpur.

The administration has deployed 200 companies of PAC and 50 companies of Rapid Action Force as a precautionary measure to contain any sporadic outbursts.

Violence in Uttar Pradesh

Several incidents of violence including sloganeering and stone-pelting were reported from several parts of Uttar Pradesh on Friday when people began protesting against the inflammatory statements of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled party leader Naveen Kumar Jindal. A clash erupted in Prayagaraj between police and protesters.

Stones were also hurled during clashes in the Atala area of Uttar Pradesh's Prayagaraj. A huge protest was witnessed in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur over the controversial statements.

Meanwhile, a day after the violence, the UP government conducted a demolition drive at the "illegal properties" of two "masterminds" of the violent protest. Apart from Uttar Pradesh, several other states also witnessed massive protests against controversial remarks.

