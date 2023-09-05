Jairam Ramesh claims G20 invite mentions 'President of Bharat' instead 'President of India'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader Jairam Ramesh

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday claimed that Rashtrapati Bhawan has sent out an invite for a G20 dinner on September 9 in which it is mentioned 'President of Bharat' instead of the usual 'President of India'.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Jairam Ramesh said, "So the news is indeed true. Rashtrapati Bhawan has sent out an invite for a G20 dinner on September 9 in the name of the 'President of Bharat' instead of the usual 'President of India'. Now, Article 1 in the Constitution can read: “Bharat, that was India, shall be a Union of States."

"But now even this “Union of States” is under assault," he said.

Jairam Ramesh's tweet has fueled speculations about whether the government is planning to change the country's name from India to Bharat. And given that the government has already called a 5-day special session of the Parliament, it has given more fire to the speculations.

"Mr. Modi can continue to distort history and divide India, that is Bharat, that is a Union of States. But we will not be deterred. After all, what is the objective of INDIA parties? It is BHARAT—Bring Harmony, Amity, Reconciliation And Trust. Judega BHARAT. Jeetega INDIA!" Jairam Ramesh wrote in another tweet.

JP Nadda responds to Congress

Hitting out at the grand old party, BJP chief JP Nadda said, "Why does Congress have so much objection to every issue related to the honor and glory of the country? Why do those doing political tours in the name of Bharat Jodo hate the slogan of “Bharat Mata Ki Jai”? It is clear that Congress has neither respect for the country, nor for the Constitution of the country, nor for the constitutional institutions. He is only concerned with praising a particular family. The entire country knows very well the anti-national and anti-constitutional intentions of Congress."

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also tweeted and said, "REPUBLIC OF BHARAT - happy and proud that our civilisation is marching ahead boldly towards AMRIT KAAL".

Latest India News