Rift in I.N.D.I.A? After Mamata, Arvind Kejriwal distances himself from Udhayanidhi's 'Sanatan Dharma' remarks

A day after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee distanced herself from Udhayanidhi's 'Sanatan Dharma' remarks, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday also said that 'religions should be respected.' While addressing a presser, Kejriwal said that it is not right to speak wrongly about each other's religion. "We should respect each other's religion. It is not right to speak wrongly about each other's religion.

Udhayanidhi Stalin, the Tamil Nadu youth welfare minister, stirred a hornet's nest after he alleged that 'Sanatan Dharma' is against equality and social justice, and that it should be eradicated. He also likened 'Sanatan Dharma' to coronavirus, malaria, and dengue fever and said such things should not be opposed but destroyed.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday distanced herself from the ongoing political outrage over DMK Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin's controversial remarks on 'Sanatan Dharma. "Every religion has separate sentiments. India is about 'Unity in Diversity' which is our origin. We should not be involved in any matter which might hurt a section of people," said Mamata Banerjee amid controversy over DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin's 'Sanatan Dharma' remarks.

"Instead of saying condemn, my humble request to everybody that we should not comment on anything which may hurt the major or small section of people," asserted Banerjee. DMK is a member of the Opposition bloc I.N.D.I.A.

