President Droupadi Murmu to visit Karnataka, Telangana, Maharashtra during July 3-7

A statement released on Sunday by the Rashtrapati Bhavan stated that President Droupadi Murmu will visit Karnataka, Telangana, and Maharashtra from July 3 to 7, during which time she will meet members of vulnerable tribes and attend two convocations.

On Monday, she will attend the Sri Sathya Sai University for Human Excellence's second convocation in Muddenahalli, Karnataka.

She will likewise connect with the individuals from PVTGs (Especially Weak Ancestral Gatherings) at the state's Raj Bhavan at night, it said.

The celebration of Alluri Sitarama Raju's 125th birthday will end on July 4 in Hyderabad, and President Murmu will attend and speak at the event.

On Wednesday, the President will address the 10th Gondwana University convocation. She will likewise initiate the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan's Sanskritik Kendra in Koradi, Nagpur, it added.

She will also pay a visit to Wardha on July 6 and attend the Mahatma Gandhi International Hindi University's convocation. The President will likewise collaborate for certain noticeable characters from various fields, for example, writing, social help and schooling during her visit in Nagpur, an official communication said.

In Raj Bhavan, Nagpur, on July 6, President Murmu will meet with PVTG members.

She will go to a city reception at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai, to be facilitated in her honour by the government of Maharashtra, the statement added.

