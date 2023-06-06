Suriname: President Murmu becomes first Indian to receive 'Grand Order of the Chain of Yellow Star' award

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@RASHTRAPATIBHVN Suriname: President Droupadi becomes first Indian to receive 'Grand Order of the Chain of Yellow Star' award

President Droupadi Murmu, the first Indian to receive this award, received the Grand Order of the Chain of Yellow Star, Suriname's highest civilian honor on Monday.

The award was presented to Murmu by Chandrikapersad Santokhi, the President of the Republic of Suriname.

After receiving the award, Murmu stated that the distinction is significant not only to her but also to the Indian people.

"I am greatly honoured to receive Suriname's highest distinction, "Grand Order of the Chain of the Yellow Star." This recognition holds tremendous significance, not only for me but also for the 1.4 billion people of India whom I represent," the President of India said in a tweet.

She gave the award to the Indian-Surinamese community's "successive generations."

"I also dedicate this honor to the successive generations of the Indian-Surinamese community, who have played a stellar role in enriching the fraternal ties between our two countries," she further said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his wishes to President saying, "Congratulations to Rashtrapati Ji on being conferred the highest civilian award of Suriname – Grand Order of the Chain of the Yellow Star. This special gesture from the Government and people of Suriname symbolizes the enduring friendship between our countries."

President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Paramaribo, Suriname, on June 4 for the first leg of her state visit to Serbia and Suriname.

According to the official press release from Rashtrapati Bhavan, Suriname's President Chandrikapersad Santokhi gave her full state honors when she arrived at the Johan Adolf Pengel International Airport.

President Murmu began today's activities by going to the Presidential Palace in Paramaribo to meet President Santokhi, her counterpart.

At the presidential palace in Paramaribo, her counterpart Santokhi gave her a warm welcome.

The President appreciated President Santokhi's warmth and cordiality all through the meetings, she was glad to discover that Hindi is broadly spoken in Suriname, which helps her remember India.

Health, agriculture, and capacity building are among the four major Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) that India and Suriname signed on Monday.

After Murmu and Santokhi held talks at the delegation level, the agreements were signed. The delegation-level talks between the two sides were led by President Murmu.

Also Read | President Draupadi Murmu to inaugurate country's 'largest' high court in Jharkhand | Know Details

Also Read | President Droupadi Murmu begins visit to Suriname, Serbia

Latest India News