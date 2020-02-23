President Donald Trump to land in Ahmedabad at 11:40 AM on Feb 24; Namaste Trump event at 1:05 PM

A file photo of US President Donald Trump and PM Modi

US President Donald Trump will touch down at the Ahmedabad airport at 11:40 on February 24, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a press release on Sunday, spelling out the plan of his maiden state visit to India. Trump will then head towards Sabarmati Ashram, slated to reach there at 12:15 PM.

The much-awaited ‘Namaste Trump’ event at Ahmedabad’s refurbished Motera Stadium is scheduled to begin at 1:05 PM.

At 3:30 PM, Trump will emplane for Agra, arriving at the Agra Air Force Station at 4:45 PM.

Trump and the First Lady Melania Trump are scheduled to arrive at Taj Mahal at 5:15 PM.

At 6:45 PM, the US President will take off for Delhi, reaching there at 7:30 PM.

On the final day of his visit, Trump will begin his day by attending a ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhawan at 10 AM. He will then start for Rajghat, where he will lay a wreath on the samadhi of Mahatma Gandhi.

The official meeting between President Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to take place at 11 AM on Feb 25 at Hyderabad House, followed by the exchange of agreements at 12:40 PM.

At 7:30 PM, the visiting US President will call upon President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

President Trump is slated to fly out of New Delhi at 10 PM on Feb 25.