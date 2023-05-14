Sunday, May 14, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Karnataka DGP Praveen Sood appointed next CBI director for two years

Karnataka DGP Praveen Sood appointed next CBI director for two years

Praveen Sood, the incumbent Karnataka DGP, has been appointed as the next director of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a period of two years.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: May 14, 2023 15:41 IST
Karnataka DGP Praveen Sood
Image Source : DGPKARNATAKA TWITTER Karnataka DGP Praveen Sood

New CBI Director: Praveen Sood, the incumbent Karnataka DGP, has been appointed as the next director of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a period of two years.

Sood is a 1986-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the Karnataka cadre, officials said.

He has been appointed to the CBI director's post for a period of two years from the date of taking charge after Subodh Kumar Jaiswal completes his tenure on May 25, they said.

In the order, the Department of Personnel and Training said, "Approval of the competent authority is hereby conveyed to the appointment of Praveen Sood, IPS (KN:86) as Director, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a period of two years from the date of assumption of charge of the office vice Subodh Kumar Jaiswal, IPS (MH:85) consequent upon completion of his tenure."

ALSO READ | Victory by just 16 votes: BJP candidate wins Jayanagar seat after late-night counting drama in Karnataka

Latest India News

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Top News

Related India News

Latest News