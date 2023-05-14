Karnataka DGP Praveen Sood appointed next CBI director for two years

Follow us on Image Source : DGPKARNATAKA TWITTER Karnataka DGP Praveen Sood

New CBI Director: Praveen Sood, the incumbent Karnataka DGP, has been appointed as the next director of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a period of two years.

Sood is a 1986-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the Karnataka cadre, officials said.

He has been appointed to the CBI director's post for a period of two years from the date of taking charge after Subodh Kumar Jaiswal completes his tenure on May 25, they said.

In the order, the Department of Personnel and Training said, "Approval of the competent authority is hereby conveyed to the appointment of Praveen Sood, IPS (KN:86) as Director, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a period of two years from the date of assumption of charge of the office vice Subodh Kumar Jaiswal, IPS (MH:85) consequent upon completion of his tenure."

