Victory by just 16 votes: BJP candidate wins Jayanagar seat after late-night counting drama in Karnataka

Karnataka Results 2023: In a late night drama, BJP candidate CK Ramamurthy won the Jayanagar Assembly seat in Karnataka by a margin of mere 16 votes against Congress rival Soumya Reddy on Saturday, officials said.

"The result was announced by the officials at the Counting Centre at S S M R V College in Jayanagar" late on Saturday, a state Information Department official said in a statement.

The Congress party marked its way back to power in Karnataka, dethroning the BJP, by winning 135 seats, way more than the half-way mark. The BJP won a total of 66 seats while JD(S) could only manage 19 seats.

The elections to 224 Assembly seats in the state was held on May 10 and the polled votes were taken up for counting on Saturday.

Tension prevailed when the counting was taking place as the Congress state president D K Shivakumar along with state unit working president Ramalinga Reddy, who is also the father of Sowmya Reddy, and many other leaders staged a demonstration outside the polling booth, demanding justice.

They alleged misuse of government machinery to favour Ramamurthy. Election officials declared Ramamurthy as the winner with a thin margin of 16 votes.

