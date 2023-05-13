Karnataka Results 2023: 14 ministers lose election

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Representational image

Karnataka Results 2023: As many as 14 ministers of the outgoing Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government lost the Karnataka Assembly elections, the counting for which was taken up on Saturday.

They are: Govinda Karjol (Mudhol), J C Madhuswamy (Chikkanayakanahalli), B C Patil (Hirekerur), Shankar Patil Munena Koppa (Navalgund), Halappa Achar (Yelburga) and B Sriramulu (Ballari), K Sudhakar (Chikkaballapur), B C Nagesh (Tiptur), Murugesha Nirani (Bilgi), B C Patil (Hirekerur) and M T B Nagaraj (Hoskote). Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri, a BJP leader, also lost the Sirsi seat.

Minister V Somanna lost from Varuna and Chamarajanagar, the two segments where he contested. Minister R Ashoka, who too contested from two constituencies, was reelected from Padmanabhanagar but lost in Kanakapura.

The Congress scored a thumping win in the Assembly polls with Election Commission data showing the party winning or leading in 136 seats which gives it a comfortable majority on its own in the 224-member state Assembly.

