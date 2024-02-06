‘PM has magical lamp, what he says might come true’: Farooq Abdullah on Modi’s 370 seats prediction

Follow us on Image Source : PTI NC chief Farooq Abdullah

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Abki baar 400 paar” remark on the floor of the Lower House of the Parliament drew several reactions from the Opposition leaders – some calling it arrogance, while others suspecting irregularities in the elections. National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday (February 6) took a swipe at PM Modi and said that “he has a magical lamp and what he says might come true”. This comes after the Prime Minister yesterday said in Lok Sabha during his reply on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address that the BJP will cross the 370 seats mark in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

"Lord Ram has returned not only home, but to such a grand temple that it is definite that 'Abki baar 400 paar' (This time 400 plus). Even Kharge ji (Mallikarjun Kharge) is saying it. Not only will NDA win 400+ seats but BJP itself will win 370 seats," he had said.

Farooq Abdullah reacts to PM’s remark

“He has a magical lamp, so what he says might come true,” the NC chief said.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury reacts to PM’s prediction

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury expressed an apprehension about the EVMs in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and said that "there is some secret" behind the EVMs.

“The biggest thing is that how does PM Modi know before the elections that 370 seats will be there. If someone talks with such a claim, it means that there is some secret hidden in the EVM. We feel that in the end our election will be ridiculed,” he said.

(With ANI inputs)

