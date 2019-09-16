Sardar Sarovar Dam adorned in national colours on eve of PM Modi's birthday

Image Source : INDIA TV Sardar Sarovar Dam on the eve of PM Narendra Modi's birthday

It's Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 69th birthday on Tuesday (September 17). The PM will visit Sardar Sarovar Dam in Gujarat. In view of his visit to the dam, it has been adorned by colours representing the tricolour of India. PM Modi will carry out a puja at Sardar Sarovar Dam on Tuesday.

According to the information released by Gujarat Government, PM Modi will visit Sardar Sarovar Dam on Tuesday morning. The water level in the dam has reached its maximum. Namami Devi Narmade Mahotsav has been organised to celebrate the development. PM Narendra Modi will take part in the celebrations. It's for the first time that water level has attained the maximum level.

An official said that PM Modi will visit his mother Hiraba before visiting Sardar Sarovar dam. He will seek his mother's blessings in Raisan village.

"PM Modi will address a gathering at the dam. We are setting up a pandal in the shape of a tomb. The pandal will be able to house 10 thousand people," said IK Patel, Collector of Narmada District.

"He will then review development activities taking place near the Statue of Unity," he added.

PM Modi is also scheduled to visit the Dattatreya Temple in Garuneshwar near Kevadia village.

Also Read | We know how to take challenges head-on: PM Narendra Modi

Watch the inspiring life story of Prime Minister Narendra Modi