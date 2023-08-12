PM Modi to virtually inaugurate West Bengal Kshetriya Panchayati Raj Sammelan in Howrah today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE) Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the West Bengal Kshetriya Panchayati Raj Sammelan virtually in Howrah today (August 12). For this mega event on Saturday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda arrived at the Kolkata airport on Friday (August 11) night for a two-day visit to West Bengal.

Nadda will also participate in a Panchayat State Conference and hold meetings with the Bengal BJP Core Committee, Members of Parliament (MPs), and legislators to review preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024 during this tour.

West Bengal will also host the Eastern Panchayatiraj Parishad Workshop (Eastern Regional Conference) starting on August 12, with the presence of 134 workers and district council members from the Eastern Region, including Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Odisha, and Jharkhand.

Besides JP Nadda, BJP's National General Secretary, BL Santosh, is also expected to be present at the meeting, and there's a possibility of virtual participation by Home Minister Amit Shah.

August 13 events list in Bengal:

Focusing on the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, there is a likelihood of JP Nadda holding a separate meeting with Bengal BJP officials who have emerged victorious in the Panchayat elections on August 13. Despite instances of violence, the party managed to win seats extensively. BJP President JP Nadda will also meet with the Bengal BJP Core Group to discuss the discussions about the upcoming Lok Sabha elections on Saturday.

On August 13, before the Panchayat Raj Conference, Shah and Nadda might visit the homes of workers who lost their lives during the Bengal Panchayat elections and also hold a meeting with the party's elected representatives and legislators.

Nadda will also offer puja at the Dakshineswar temple. The ruling Trinamool Congress declined to attach much importance to the scheduled visit of the BJP president.

"As Lok Sabha polls are approaching, BJP leaders will come to the state more frequently. But they should visit Manipur, which is burning," senior TMC leader Tapas Ray said.

Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah had set a target of winning more than 35 Lok Sabha seats from West Bengal. The BJP won 18 out of the 42 parliamentary constituencies in the state in 2019.

Notably, former union minister Babul Supriyo, party MP Arjun Singh and six legislators, including national vice-president Mukul Roy, have switched to TMC since the 2021 assembly polls. The Trinamool Congress came to power for the third consecutive term in the state in 2021 by winning 215 of the 292 assembly seats to which polling was held, while the BJP bagged 77.

